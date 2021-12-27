Sad! Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live: Urfi Javed

MUMBAI: Urfi javed is much spoken about for her eccentric sense of style and dressing these days.

An Instagram post that has the Chandra Nandini actress, confess about her failures in her life. Right from her failed career, relationships to not having money at a certain stage in her, pushing her to end her life, she began her caption with, “You know how many times I’ve failed ? I can’t even count now !”

She continued, “A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life . My life was seriously fucked up . Failed career , failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live .” However, the actress feels she has hope that keeps her going, despite not having enough money, desired success in her career and no companion. She further adds despite all these she is walking her path, without being discouraged.

“I still don’t have a lot of money , successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped . I kept walking and I’m still walking . I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way,” read her Instagram note.

CREDIT: SpotboyE