Sad! Fairytale story of Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee that ended up in legal separation after 4years

MUMBAI: It is official. Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee are officially divorced. Rumours suggest that Vivian DSena has found love in an NRI girl and wants to make a fresh start with her. His family is also in favour of his new chapter.

Vahbiz Dorabjee in an interview spoke about how her thyroid and diabetes issues escalated due to the stress in her personal life.

In 2019, stories of Vivian Dsena and Garima Jain's split came to the fore. There was talk of him dating her for a few months. However, it was rumoured that he was too finicky about a low profile that apparently left Garima Jain frustrated.

In 2019, people wondered why the formal divorce was not coming through. It was said that she was asking for too much alimony. The reports said that Vahbiz Dorabjee had also accused him of domestic violence.

In 2017, news came out that Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee are living separately. He had moved out of their home. The couple requested privacy and said that the marriage had hit a rough patch. They said they needed time to resolve their issues.

In 2013, they got married in a lavish ceremony in Pune. Vahbiz Dorabjee comes from a Parsi home in Pune while Vivian Dsena is from Ujjain. His dad is a Portuguese guest while her mom is a Brahmin.

Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee met on the sets of ‘Pyaar Ki Kahaani’ and fell in love. They were very young then. Vivian Dsena is still known as Abhay Raichand from the series. The couple got married in 2013.

