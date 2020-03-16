Sad! Fans get emotional as Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan bid adieu to Star Plus’ Imlie

Imlie and Aryan will have a last goodbye moment and then lose their lives.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 08/29/2022 - 19:37
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Imlie has always done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience is in love with the sizzling chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Cheeni and Aryan's camaraderie has become the talk of the town.

The die-hard fans go gaga over the adorable chemistry between Aryan and Imlie and often tag them as one of the cutest couples in the telly town.


The fans tag them with their ship names #AryLie and #SumAan.

The fans also speculate that they both are in a relationship but the actress in a recent interview has cleared the buzz by saying that Fahmaan and she are just good friends.

But talking about the future storyline, we will see that Cheeni is saved by Imlie and Aryan after a dreaded accident. The show is about to take a leap of nine months and later on Imlie will have a baby girl!


Meanwhile, Malini will create trouble for Imlie-Aryan but it turns out to be fatal for all of them. Imlie saves an unconscious Cheeni, but when Cheeni wakes up, she sees Imlie running away from her to save her own daughter. Cheeni feels Imlie loves her less because she now has a daughter of her own. Imlie-Aryan will have a last goodbye moment and then lose their lives.


While making an announcement, actors Fahmaan and Sumbul took to social media and shared a video of Imlie taking a generation leap and thanking fans for their support. Fahmaan captioned the video, “Thank you and love you. #IMLI #aryansinghrathore #arylie.”

The two were emotional while making this announcement.

Have a look at the video below!

After seeing this video, the fans of #AryLie gave their emotional reaction.


Have a look at the comments below!

Well, how much will you miss them?


Do let us know your views.


Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

 

Star Plus Imlie
