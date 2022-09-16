Sad! Fans share a similarity between the pain of Anupamaa and Kinjal as they come to know the betrayal of their husbands

In the recent episode of Anupama we did see how Kinjal comes to know about Toshu’s betrayal and hence she is shattered and broken and finally she takes a decision to not live with him. One of the fan clubs of the show shared the same emotions as Anupama and Kinjal.

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track is quite interesting as the narrative focuses on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage life. While Toshu is exposed as the secret of his extra-marital affair is known to the entire family and Kinjal takes a decision to not stay with him.

Infidelity these days has become very common and especially in television serials be it Anupama or some other show.

In the earlier episodes of Anupama we did see how Vanraj had cheated on her when he was having an affair with Kavya and later on after 25 years of marriage she came to know her husband’s reality and how broken and shattered she was and that incident today as made her so strong today and she has moved on and began a new life.

On the other hand, the incident again got repeated with Kinjal and she too was left shattered and didn’t know how to react, but she also stood strong and took the decision of leaving Toshu.

Fans have made a collage of photos where Kinjal and Anupama had the same expression when they came to know about their husband’s betrayal and the emotions were so real and similar.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be very interesting that will keep the audience hooked on to the serial.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

