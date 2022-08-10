Sad! Harshad Arora to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Fans react strongly

Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. The equations between Sai, Virat and Satya are constantly evolving and the audience loves the plot.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 12:37
Harshad Arora

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. The equations between Sai, Virat and Satya are constantly evolving and the audience loves the plot.

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Realisations Hit! Virat once again gets the dream, finally understands Sai

Now, the makers are coming up with a big twist as a leap is coming up. As per reports, to improve the ratings further, they are bringing big changes in the plot. And Ayesha Singh, Harshad Arora and Neil Bhatt too will be seen leaving the show and Sai and Virat’s children could be seen taking the show forward.

Fans had reacted strongly to this news and they are trolling the plot and makers of the show. Some have even gone so far as to threaten boycotting the show. Amidst all this, Harshad Arora decided to share a post, bidding adieu to his character.

Harshad is seen giving a farewell to his character and posing in the costume of his character, on the set itself. The fans have taken this news with a lot of heartbreak as they had loved the character of Satya.

Check out the post:

His fans are asking him the reason behind quitting the show and showering him with love for the character he portrayed.

Also read: Wah! After Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, this duo find love on sets of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin?

Credits: Desimartini

Harshad Arora Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sai Joshi TV news TellyChakkar Satya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 12:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Captured! Badi bahu Sahiba caught on camera doing small labor; Daarji furious
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj finally reveals the shocking reason why he left Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! Jannat Zubair talks about her dad’s no kissing policy, says “it was very difficult for me to…”
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praises for her...
Sad! Harshad Arora to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Fans react strongly
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Satya falls even more for Sai, unaware of the storm
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Understanding! Ashwini explains the situation to Virat
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma
Cannes 2023:Wow! Anushka Sharma finally makes a grand appearance at the French Riviera
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jannat Zubair
Must Read! Jannat Zubair talks about her dad’s no kissing policy, says “it was very difficult for me to…”
Anupamaa
What! Anupamaa Twitter Reactions: Netizens stand divided over a gesture of Anupama, also troll Anuj Kapadia
Ayesha Singh
EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh recollects her first-day shoot on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets, says she did not feel like returning to work, remembers her first scene with Sanjay Narvekar and much more
Jhumma Mitra, Prince Dhiman
Exclusive! Jhumma Mitra, Prince Dhiman, and Phool Singh roped in for LSD Film’s Next for Zee TV!
Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt
Wah! After Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, this duo find love on sets of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Big Update! Check out the baggiest twist that would take place in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post the twenty year leap