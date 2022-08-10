Sad! Harshad Arora to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Fans react strongly

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. The equations between Sai, Virat and Satya are constantly evolving and the audience loves the plot.

Now, the makers are coming up with a big twist as a leap is coming up. As per reports, to improve the ratings further, they are bringing big changes in the plot. And Ayesha Singh, Harshad Arora and Neil Bhatt too will be seen leaving the show and Sai and Virat’s children could be seen taking the show forward.

Fans had reacted strongly to this news and they are trolling the plot and makers of the show. Some have even gone so far as to threaten boycotting the show. Amidst all this, Harshad Arora decided to share a post, bidding adieu to his character.

Harshad is seen giving a farewell to his character and posing in the costume of his character, on the set itself. The fans have taken this news with a lot of heartbreak as they had loved the character of Satya.

Check out the post:

His fans are asking him the reason behind quitting the show and showering him with love for the character he portrayed.

