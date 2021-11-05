Sad: Here is what Shehnaaz Gill has to say on her 'BREAKUP' with Late actor Sidharth Shukla...

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla became a hot topic in the Bigg Boss 13 house and the fans of the show cannot forget the nuances and chemistry the two had.

Shehnaaz had a massive crush on Sidharth and the latter too had affinity towards her. However, the world came shattering down for Shehnaaz when she learnt that Sidharth passed away due to a heart attack.

Notably, she reappeared in front of the media for promotions of her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Well, Shehnaaz Gill-starrer Honsla Rakh performed exceedingly well at the box office. Hence, she recently gave success interview to the media where she revealed the weirdest rumour that she heard about herself. Let us tell you, rumours were doing the rounds in the tinsel town that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla broke up with each other.

Well, they were rumoured to be dating, however, none of them opened up about their alleged relationship

Now, after Sidharth Shukla's death, Shehnaaz Gill said, "They said I had a breakup. That will never happen." The Bigg Boss 13 contestant finally broke the silence over the reports by commenting on the same. For the unversed, after Sidharth Shukla's demise, fans, as well as the closed ones of the couple, were concerned about Shehnaaz Gill.

