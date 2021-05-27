Sad: Hina Khan opens up on Priyanka Chopra's message to her after her dad’s demise

MUMBAI: In the past couple of years, many have lost their loved ones while fighting against the pandemic.

Hina Khan also faced this ordeal. She lost her father to a heart attack some days ago. At that time, she was shooting for a project in Kashmir. Immediately after his demise, Hina Khan contracted the coronavirus. Now, Hina opened up about how Priyanka Chopra Jonas dropped her a message after her dad’s demise

The actress said, “Priyanka Chopra is such a busy woman and entrepreneur. She, sent me a text message after my father’s message. And such a long message… because she understands what it means to lose your father. That was really special and heart-touching.”

Hina revealed that PeeCee sent a long and heartfelt message to her after her father’s demise. She called Priyanka’s gesture ‘special’ and ‘heart-touching'. She said that Priyanka understands what it means to lose one’s father. Apart from this, during the interview, the former Bigg Boss contestant said she does not want to talk much about her father’s passing. She revealed that the reason behind it is that it’s very personal.

Meanwhile, Hina and Priyanka met at the Cannes Film Festival. Hina had also posted pictures on her Instagram from their meet-up. Since then, the television actress has often wished the global icon on her birthday. PC too has sent heartfelt wishes to Hina on her birthday.

Credits: SpotboyE