Sad: I do have that baggage and that will always be there, Divya Agarwal on her father's demise

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal was already a known name in the world of reality as she made headlines for her previous relationships and her current steady status with beau Varun Sood.

She went on to win the OTT title on Bigg Boss and while on that show, she had mentioned going through the loss of her father.

She recently remembered her late father Sanjay Agarwal, who passed away on October 27, 2020, due to COVID-19. Notably, he was admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai, when she was busy shooting for the web series, Cartel.

After her father's demise, she is taking care of her mother and brother. When asked about the responsibilities, Divya said, "I do have that baggage and that will always be there. That baggage that void will always be there. In fact, after my father passed away, I have done some marvellous things which actually he was waiting for it, ki lockdown kab khatam ho aur meri beti ke projects aayenge. Cartel was coming out and I was working on it for the past two years. I used to come home and discuss it with my dad that today this happened, today it took me 12 hours for prosthetics so he was very excited to see that and when things were out, I actually missed him so much."

Credit: Filmibeat