Sad! India’s Best Dancer fame Sanket Gaonkar’s father passes away

MUMBAI: Sanket Gaonkar informed fans about the sad demise of his father. The contestant’s father was suffering from throat cancer and passed away on December 26. Sharing some throwback pictures from happy times, he wrote, “Rest in Peace Papa God keep him happy forever I love you papa Gonna miss you my whole life & See you in heaven one day #mysuperhero #restinpeace #papa.”

Currently seen on India’s Best Dancer, he skipped the weekend episode, which got his fans worried. His colleagues and followers on social media paid their condolences to the family. Dance Deewane 2 winner Piyush Gurbele asked him to stay strong, while he prayed for the former’s father’s soul to rest in peace. His comment read, “Stay strong bhai ! RIP UNCLE.” Winner of Super Dancer Chapter 4, Florina Gogoi, too prayed for his soul to rest in peace, her comment read, “rest in peace uncle ji.”

His father was detected with throat cancer two months ago. Thus, Sanket was using all his income for his treatment. He decided to participate in India’s Best Dancer to earn more. When the judges of the reality show learnt about it, they also helped him.

We pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Credits: SpotboyE



