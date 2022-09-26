SAD! It looks like Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta is missing Sumbul Touqeer of Imlie

MUMBAI: The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that Banni is a tough delivery lady who makes a living by doing door-to-door food deliveries. She settles for marrying Yuvan, a mentally challenged man she first takes to be a friend, as a compromise. Her transformation as a result of this marriage is the central theme of this narrative. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta played the main characters on small screens when the series premiered a few months ago.

While Imlie has been doing great as well. It is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings. The story has taken a major turn with Aryan and Imlie’s death and Imlie season 2 starting. It earlier starred Sumbul Touqeer and Fahman Khan.

ALSO READ: SAD! Imlie is a bad omen, says her grandmother; blames her for Imlie and Aryan’s death

Recently, Ulka Gupta was seen on the sets of Imlie. Ulka and Sumbul are of the same age and got really close during Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. The two really bonded and are now great friends. Ulka used to visit the set of Imlie to meet Sumbul.

The two were seen sharing a great rapport and supporting each other on the reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Recently, after the track of Imlie took a leap, the cast members changed and Sumbul is now not a part of the show anymore.

Ulka and Sumbul both have attained a great level of attraction and love from the audience and at such a young age. The two connected really well. Check out the video here:

We feel Ulka misses her friend Sumbul but in spite of Sumbul not being there, she still visited it. We can see the recent plot of Parul’s wedding being shot on the sets of Imlie and that they are packing up early.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

ALSO READ: Imlie 2: OMG! Jyoti instigates Cheeni against Imlie