Sad! Kiku Sharda loses both his parents; writes a heart wrenching emotional post, “Thoda ruk jaate…”

MUMBAI: Kiku Sharda is one of the most well known faces in the entertainment world. He gained immense popularity after coming on board on The Kapil Sharma show and has a massive fan following. Recently he took to his social media page to make a shocking revelation that left many of his fans in tears.

Kiku Sharda through his Instagram post, told his fans that he has lost both his parents in a span of just 2 months and his grief is beyond bearable. In his long post he wrote, “Lost them both within the last 2 months. My maa and my papa.

Maa- aapki bahut yaad aati hai maa, aapke bina life ke baare mein kabhi socha nahi tha. Ab mere TV shows ke baare mein mujhe feedback kaun dega, mujhe kaun bataiga ki main kaha galat ja raha hoon aur kahan sahi, meri har kaamyabi par khush kaun hoga aur mere har setback par dukhi kaun hoga. KBC ka episode dekh kar mujhe call kaun karega aur bataiga ke aaj Amithabh Bachchan ne kya mazedaar kiya. Mujhe aur bahut kuch sunna tha aap se , bahut kuch kehna tha aapse, bahut kuch poocha tha aapse , yeh sab ab kisse ?

Papa- Aapko hamesha itna strong dekha, itna confident dekha, life ko puri tarah enjoy karte dekha. You had so many plans for your children and grandchildren, family mattered the most to you. ‘Positivity’ is how I describe you, I have never seen anyone to be as positive as you. In the biggest of downfalls of life, you always saw the bright side. Bahut seekha aapse, aur bahut seekhna tha aapse.

Aap dono ne jaane mein jaldbaazi kar di. Thoda ruk jaate, kuch baatein baaki thi.

You promised each other to be together forever and together you are

Miss you maa and pa.”

Kiku Sharda has been an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show, and fans simply love his comic timing, He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to The Jungle starring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and many more.

