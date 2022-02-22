Sad! Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee's tearful exit from the show! More details inside

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has been a long-running hit show, and the reasons are obvious to the viewers. The show appeals to those who believe that opposites attract, as well as those who believe in the mantle of fate and that if fate brings two people together, they will stay in each other's lives regardless of what fate entails.

Pooja Banerjee, who currently plays Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya, is one of the most well-known actresses in the industry. The actress openly discussed her pregnancy and stated that she will not let her work suffer as a result of her pregnancy. The actress, who looked absolutely stunning at her baby shower, has been shooting back-to-back episodes for her show and has not let the producers down because she is an indispensable part of the show 'Kumkum Bhagya.'

Tellychakkar previously reported that Pooja is going on maternity leave and took to Instagram to share a few farewells and thank you posts on her Instagram. The actor today posted a video of her last scene and the whole set got emotional, it was truly a tearful farewell and it also made fans emotional. Take a look:

Meanwhile on the show we saw When they reach home, Pallavi refuses to let Prachi in and gets angry at Vikram for not helping Rhea, his best friend's daughter.

Prachi says by that relationship, she too is the daughter of his best friend.

Prachi says that she is holding a lot of things and keeping a lot of things to herself. And if she reveals them, nobody will have an answer.

Will Ranbir find out that Pallavi was the one who removed Kumkum from Prachi's forehead?

