Sad! Lata Mangeshkar will continue to be in ICU for 10-12 days; details inside

MUMBAI: According to the latest updates, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be in ICU for 10-12 days.

She was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after she tested positive for coronavirus. An earlier report in ETimes also mentioned that she is also suffering from pneumonia and was taken to the hospital on Saturday night.

Now, the latest report states that doctors said she will continue to be in ICU for 10-12 days. The singer is being closely monitored and treated for both COVID-19 and pneumonia infections. However, she has not been put on oxygen and is stable. Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy hospital had confirmed to ETimes that the legendary singer was admitted on Saturday night and that she is also suffering from pneumonia.

