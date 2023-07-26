Sad! Maji Vijj opens up about losing one of her twin IVF babies: “The baby couldn’t survive”

Mahi and Jay became parents to a baby girl Tara in 2019 however not many know that the actress was expecting twins and lost one of the babies. She shared that her IVF pregnancy was tough on her and she became quieter during those days.
MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij is a popular face in entertainment. She has mainly appeared in Malayalam and Hindi movies and is known for playing the role of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She and her actor husband Jay Bhanushali won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2013.

Mahi and Jay became parents to a baby girl Tara in 2019 however not many know that the actress was expecting twins and lost one of the babies. She shared that her IVF pregnancy was tough on her and she became quieter during those days. 

Talking about her experience, Mahi told a news portal, “I asked for the reports through a friend’s mail and not Jay’s mail. But my friend couldn’t understand and he sent it to Jay. Jay told me that I am pregnant with twins. I started crying. I prayed and informed our parents and close friends. The first trimester, I was on complete bed rest. I would only go for sonography and a nurse would visit home to give me the injections. I became much quieter and there was no social life.”

Mahi further said, “In IVF, there are chances of having multiple babies. Our Taru was A+ and the other baby was A. The baby couldn’t survive. The doctors said it was good that it’s leaving because most of the times it leaves along with the A+ baby. I was praying that it’s not our fate to have them both but atleast one should be with us.”

For more news and updates from the world of Television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndiaToday

