SAD! Mallika Dua's mother in critical condition; shares update about her health

MUMBAI: The world has suffered a lot because of the deadly Coronavirus. Lakhs of people have lost their lives and also their loved ones. This loss is irreplaceable and will leave a void.

In the past few months, we have reported about the number of actors who have been tested positive of Covid.

A lot of actors are fighting back with the deadly virus while some are still in critical condition.

Popular comedian and actress Mallika Dua is the latest one to test Covid positive.

Mallika Dua took to Instagram to post a story and shared this news.

She also gave an update on her mother and father's health which was quite heartbreaking.

Revealing about her father's health Mallika wrote that her father is healing but is still weak.

Talking about her mother, Mallika wrote that her mother's condition is still critical. She has been on an ecmo plus ventilator and she is partially sedated.

She further revealed that she and her father sing for her mother on the phone and she reacts to it by blinking.

Mallika's mother's lungs are quite weak and are completely at rest.

Take a look:

It is indeed a trying time for Mallika and her family as they are not able to be with each other in this position.

Well, we wish all the three of them a speedy recovery.

