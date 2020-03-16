SAD! Manraj Singh Sarma aka Shubham's track ends in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain; shares an emotional post

MUMBAI :The upcoming episodes of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 on Sony TV is going to have a significant drama. The drama in the show has been intense for a while, and since it jumped forward by five years, it has become even more intense.

The plot of the show has become more intriguing, and everyone is completely surprised by the turns it takes.

The lead couple of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are loved very much.

Numerous comments are posted on social media in response to each new episode of the highly regarded television show.

Fans adore how the cast and crew of the show frequently share behind-the-scenes recordings and off-screen antics because it allows them to develop a closer bond with the programme.

One of the most loved characters of the show is Shubham Kapoor, who plays Ram’s stepbrother in the show.

Manraj is adored for his acting. His character took a whole 360 degree turn and it is wonderful to see that.

Shubham, in the show was responsible for Shivina’s death. And many spectaulated that he will soon be exposed.

Now, while we wonder if that has happened or not, but we are sure of one thing that Manraj’s track in the show has ended. He shared this heartbreaking news with fans through his Instagram stories.

Take a look:

Well, we are sure that we will miss Maraj as Shubham as he really brought life to the character.

