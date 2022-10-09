SAD! Mayuri Deshmukh of Imlie who plays Malini to quit the show; shares a picture after the last shot

MUMBAI: Imlie is a Star Plus show that went on air in November 2020 and streams on Disney+Hotstar. It stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Mayuri Deshmukh and Gashmeer Mahajani. It is a loose adaptation of Bengali series Ishti Kutum.

As per the current episode, Imlie has been in a coma for the past 9 months and Aryan and Cheeni have been looking for her.

Aryan finally gets a clue about her location; he leaves for the place without giving it a second thought. On the other hand, Imlie has still not woken up from the coma and her mother is worried about whether she is alive or not.

The track is in for a lot of new drama and twists. It is even being said that the show is set to take a leap soon. Fahmaan Khan is also about to quit the show and says that it is for the betterment of the show.

Mayuri Deshmukh is also leaving the show. She plays Malini Chaturvedi and even shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram as to how thankful she is to have played the character of Malini.

Mayuri and Jyoti Gauba who plays her mother Anu Chaturvedi recently shot the last scene in Malini’s room on set. Mayuri shared a click of the mother daughter duo from the set after they shot the scene.

Check it out here:

The track is in for a lot of twists and turns. The audience can’t wait to see what is going to happen next.

