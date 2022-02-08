SAD! Mohena Kumari mourns the loss of her pet dog Bella, pens a heartfelt note bidding her goodbye

Mohena's dear friend and co-star Gaurav Wadhwa also commented on her post offering condolences.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 18:07
SAD! Mohena Kumari mourns the loss of her pet dog Bella, pens a heartfelt note bidding her goodbye

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari is currently enjoying her motherhood. 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress who delivered a baby boy on 15th April has been quite active on social media throughout her pregnancy. 

Mohena had also recently shared the first glimpse of her baby boy and disclosed the name. 

The actress and her husband Suyesh Rawat have named their little bundle of joy Ayaansh. 

We all know that Mohena is a diehard pet lover. 

We have often seen her having a gala time with her pet Bella. 

Well, the actress is currently going through a sad phase as her pet has passed away.

Mohena took to her Instagram handle to share lovely memories she had with Bella as she pens a heartfelt note for her. 

ALSO READ: Aww! I am enjoying this phase as everyone wants to pamper me, says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari

Take a look:

Mohena's dear friend and co-star Gaurav Wadhwa also commented on her post offering condolences.

Well, it is indeed a heartbreaking moment for a family member to lose their pets as they are the most loved ones in a family. 

We hope the family gets over this irreplaceable loss soon. 

May Bella's soul rest in peace!

On the work front, Mohena left her acting career after she got married to Suyesh. 

Mohena made her first television appearance on Dance India Dance, after which she assisted Remo D’Souza as an assistant choreographer on various projects like Student Of The Year, Dedh Ishquiya, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

She also appeared in several projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she became a household name. She played the character of Kirti Singhania in the show. 

Mohena has done shows like Dil Dosti Dance, Pyaar tune Kya Kiya, Gumrah: End of Innocence, and Fear Files, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Aww! I am enjoying this phase as everyone wants to pamper me, says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari

Suyesh Rawat Mohena Kumari mohena vlogs Dil Dosti Dance Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Gumrah: End of Innocence Fear Files Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ayaansh Rawat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 18:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Jamtara fame Aatm Prakash Mishra JOINS the cast of MX Player's Shiksha Mandal
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world.Also read: https:...
Shamshera actor Kumar Saurabh opens up about the challenges in the industry and upcoming Maharani 2
MUMBAI:Actor and MPSD alumni Kumar Saurabh who has been a part of projects such as Laal Rang, Baaghi 2, Dongri ka Raja...
Hot and Sexy! These sizzling hot pictures of Tridha Choudhury will leave you wanting for more
MUMBAI: Tridha Choudhury is a very talented actress with killer looks who has gained a lot of popularity for her bold...
EXCLUSIVE! Amapreet reminds Simran of her PAINFUL and DREADFUL PAST in Colors' Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Glam Queen! Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Pakhi can pull-off any style like a boss and here’s the proof
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most talented actresses in the...
HOT NEWS! Ishqbaaz fame actress Shrenu Parikh and actor Akshay Mhatre are together?
MUMBAI: There is apparently a new couple in town and we are sure you are excited to know all about it. Our audience is...
Recent Stories
Shamshera actor Kumar Saurabh opens up about the challenges in the industry and upcoming Maharani 2
Shamshera actor Kumar Saurabh opens up about the challenges in the industry and upcoming Maharani 2
Latest Video