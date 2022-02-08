SAD! Mohena Kumari mourns the loss of her pet dog Bella, pens a heartfelt note bidding her goodbye

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari is currently enjoying her motherhood.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress who delivered a baby boy on 15th April has been quite active on social media throughout her pregnancy.

Mohena had also recently shared the first glimpse of her baby boy and disclosed the name.

The actress and her husband Suyesh Rawat have named their little bundle of joy Ayaansh.

We all know that Mohena is a diehard pet lover.

We have often seen her having a gala time with her pet Bella.

Well, the actress is currently going through a sad phase as her pet has passed away.

Mohena took to her Instagram handle to share lovely memories she had with Bella as she pens a heartfelt note for her.

Take a look:

Mohena's dear friend and co-star Gaurav Wadhwa also commented on her post offering condolences.

Well, it is indeed a heartbreaking moment for a family member to lose their pets as they are the most loved ones in a family.

We hope the family gets over this irreplaceable loss soon.

May Bella's soul rest in peace!

On the work front, Mohena left her acting career after she got married to Suyesh.

Mohena made her first television appearance on Dance India Dance, after which she assisted Remo D’Souza as an assistant choreographer on various projects like Student Of The Year, Dedh Ishquiya, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

She also appeared in several projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she became a household name. She played the character of Kirti Singhania in the show.

Mohena has done shows like Dil Dosti Dance, Pyaar tune Kya Kiya, Gumrah: End of Innocence, and Fear Files, among others.

