Sad: Neha Bhasin QUITS social media as she gets ABUSED and SHAMED on social media!

MUMBAI : Neha Bhasin was one of the most outspoken contestants of the Bigg Boss house and the audience quite liked her stint.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Karan Kundrra is left heartbroken as Tejasswi Prakash backstabs him)

She was seen at loggerheads with Pratik Sehajpal where she was initially friends and later, she decided to cut off ties too. When she entered BB15, the Dhunki songstress was seen arguing with him. Meanwhile, now that she’s out of the show again, the singer is getting a lot of hate from Pratik fans; she even had an argument with his sister Prerna Sehajpal on Twitter. However, the singer has now decided to take a break from social media after receiving so much criticism.

In her earlier social media post, the singer had threatened Pratik’s sister to expose her brother and claimed he’s pretending to be single.

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin shared an unseen video from Bigg Boss 15, where Nishant Bhat can be heard telling Pratik Sehajpal that he always needs someone’s support 24/7. Surprisingly, even Pratik accepts the fact and says that “Yahi to issue hain mere, I have a issue man,” further the choreographer jokingly says, “You’re full of issue, mera naam Nissue hai but ‘issue’ ke sath tu hai.”

Reacting to the viral video, Neha Bhasin wrote, “To everyone who doubted me, abused me, witch-hunted me and blamed me for being honest, affectionate and even sacrificing my stint on BB I rest my case. Taking a break from SM. I would’ve kept quiet if I wasn’t continuously shamed for others patterns. Time to forgive and forget.”

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Must Read! Audience Verdict: Netizens question the format regarding physical violence, demand that Zeeshan Khan be brought back)

CREDIT: Koimoi