SAD! Netizens express disappointment over Anupamaa’s actor Vanraj getting less screen space as compared to Anuj

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is a Star Plus show that has been on AIR for over two years and is still topping the TRP charts. The show and its track have been immensely loved by the audience. The plot revolves around Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly and the struggles she faces in her life. She has a lot of responsibilities that of a mother, daughter, wife and has to juggle between them a lot.

Recently, the plot got more intense as we get to know that Toshu cheated on Kinjal while she was pregnant. On the other hand, Anuj is suffering from amnesia which worries Anupama a lot as she has to balance between taking care of Anuj on one hand and Kinjal and her new-born baby on the other.

Ever since Anuj’s entry on the show, we have seen him to be a big supporter of Anupama unlike Vanraj.

Lately, netizens have been feeling disappointed as they are getting to see less screen space for Vanraj and more for Anuj. Even though they love the pair of Anupama and Anuj, they feel Vanraj needs to be highlighted more than he is being currently.

Here is what the audience had to say:

Swati Bansal: I loved how Vanraj played out. These days, it’s more about Anuj and how he is supportive of Anupamaa while Vanraj is not. I feel it’s all about Anuj , Anupamaa and how Anuj is supportive of everything when it comes to Anupamaa which becomes kind of unreal at some points because as a human, one has conflict of interests.

Ekta Vishwakumar: When the show began we got to see a lot about how Vanraj is and what he does. Even though he is the antagonist, it was interesting to watch him and know his side of things. After Anuj, we get to see less of him and I would like to know more about how he is feeling about things. Yes, there have been scenes where he expresses his feelings about things but I don’t find that enough.

Poonam Mishra: I love Anuj for the way he is but the show gets its interesting factor when the antagonist does his or her work. Vanraj these days seems to be falling short at that and Anuj and his love is being highlighted more. The makers need to remember how the show began and what the audience loved more”

Maitreyi Reddy: I love Anuj and Anupamaa on screen. I love that Anupamaa is getting what she deserved all along. But Vanraj is the person we need to see more. His character has not been given the attention it deserves ever since Anuj came into the picture. He is the antagonist of the show and deserves a better stance than what he is getting right now.

The audience sure loves Anupamaa and Anuj, #Maan, together but Vanraj being the antagonist has lost some screen space in the process of making Anuj the idol guy. The makers may need to think about this.

DISCLAIMER: THIS IS PURELY THE PERSPECTIVE OF AUDIENCE AND WE DO NOT MEAN TO TARGET ANY ACTOR, SHOW OR CHARACTER.

