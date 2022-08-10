SAD! Nia Sharma's look receives a severe backlash, netizens compare her to Uorfi, advises not to become like her

Social media is a great medium to display your talent. It is extremely beneficial for actors as they can directly connect to their fans.
nia sharma

MUMBAI: We all have seen how actors are using the popular photo-sharing app Instagram extensively for brand collaborations, promotions and also to connect to their fans on personal and professional levels.

However, there are several pros and cons of social media.

Online trolling has been increasing every passing day.

While netizens leave no chance to praise their favourite celebs, they are equally harsh in criticizing them time and again.

Actors are often seen giving befitting responses to the fans who spread unnecessary negativity with their harsh comments.

A lot of celebrities have become regular targets of fans.

Nia Sharma is one of them who is often trolled for her bold looks.

The actress' recent look has once again not gone down well with the fans.

Nia dropped a few pictures on her social media where she is seen in a bold top which sensuously highlights her cleavage.

The actress opted for a neat bun with big hoops which completed her look. Nia's makeup was also on point.

While Nia looks every bit hot and ravishing but that's not what the netizens thought.

Several comments were posted on Nia's post where they compared her look to the new internet sensation Uorfi Javed who is known for her super bold looks.

Check out Nia's hot look:


Take a look at the fans' recations:


Netizens advise Nia to not be like Uorfi. Some even mistook Nia for Uorfi.

Many fans wrote that Nia should dress up sensibly.

Well, there were many fans who found Nia's look hot and dropped some sweet comments for the same.

We all know that actors go through tough times with such trolling.

Let's see if Nia would give it back to the trolls or royally ignore them and continue to slay in her own style.

What is your take on Nia's look? Tell us in the comments.

