Sad! Pandya Store actress Alice Kaushik mourns the loss of her beloved pet dog

MUMBAI: Alice Kaushik is a well known actress of television and she has a massive fan following.

The actress is known for her roles in serials like Pandya Store, Suryaputra Karn and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

The actress paired with her co – actor Kanwar was loved by the audience and they became one of the most iconic pairs on television and till today the fans miss watching them on screen.

Post, Pandya Store going off – air the actress had been on a break and hasn’t signed any project, though her name was out for Bigg Boss which didn’t materialise.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans and well wishers updated about her whereabouts.

Now the actress is grieving the loss of someone who has been very close to her.

( ALSO READ : Adorable! Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon’s This gesture for Alice Kaushik will leave you swooning, check out

The actress lost her pet dog and shared the sad news on social media.

She shared a picture of her dog and captioned it saying “Rest in peace sweet angel . Wherever you are, I will always be with you in a way that transcends physical form. Thank you for coming into my life 12 years ago and teaching me how to truly love and be loved. You are and will forever be my goodest girl. My first child. My first love. Knowing how you had been fighting your condition these past few months was hard, seeing you in your last days was harder but letting you go yesterday broke something inside. There is a hole in my heart and I don't know what to do with it”

She further said “Nothing can come close to the feeling of your child being taken away from you. Nothing. You stopped breathing in my arms and it was so painful , I will never be the same and never be complete with my first child gone. A child I grew up with. Nothing and nobody will ever come close to what you were and are to me. Such an elevated soul. I have never in my life seen a doggo as thoughtful as wise and kind as you. I don't think I will ever stop grieving the loss of you. I will patiently wait to be reunited with you. Rest my little girl. The one who taught me animal love in a real sense.

My fish, My cow, My chick forever. I love you always and forever. I love you the most. Heaven awaits you”

Well, in quite a few of her interviews the actress spoke about the love she has for a dog and the loss of a loved one is painful especially that of a pet who Alice treated as her own child.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Shiva aka Kanwar Dhillon gives a health update on Alice Kaushik, check out



