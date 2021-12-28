Sad! Randeep Rai shares Pictures of the leg injury From the sets of Balika Vadhu 2, thanks to the Team!

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu went on to become a cult show on television.

The Colors’ show had a massive fan following and featured Late actors Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Banerjee in the lead roles. The show is back with a season 2 and this time, Randeep Rai, Samridh Bawa, and Shivangi Joshi are seen in the story post the leap.

Previously we saw that Ragini makes Anandi do all the decoration while Kiara wants Anandi to give a dance performance in the fest.

While Kiara gets angry at Ragini for demeaning Anandi, Anandi stays silent.

And here Anand takes her to the home when it gets late.

While everyone is excited about the fresher’s party, the twist in the tale is that Anand and Anandi will come closer in this fest.

Ragini is the daughter of the Trustee of the college and she has her eye on Anand.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes of the show, we told you that Randeep Rai injured his leg and his leg is in a cast but he was back on set giving closeups and resuming shooting again.

Randeep Recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo of how he is shooting amid the injury and thanked the team for supporting him.

Take a look at the photo here:

Eisha Singh of 'Sirf Tum' also commented 'Get well soon Deep"Fans have been showering blessings and well wishes for the actors.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery.

