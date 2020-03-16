Sad! Rashami Desai injures her leg on the sets of The Khatra Khatra Show

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of Comedy Circus and sparks flew. They dated for quite some time and then got married in the year 2017. The two participated in Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi together. They then launched Khatra Khatra Khatra. They are the producers as well as the hosts of the show.

The new season, that is, The Khatra Khatra Show was launched on a grand scale.

The show went on air a few weeks back and is doing pretty well for itself. It is telecast on Voot as well as on Colors. The audience loves it.

Rashami Desai will be gracing the show soon. She gives it her all when performing in front of the camera be it as an actress or undertaking a risky stunt as a part of the reality show. Perhaps that's why it isn't surprising that she has hurt her leg quite severely on the sets of The Khatra Khatra Show.

Have a look.

However, the talking point of said footage is Rashami Desai asking the paps, “Kaise halat mein photo le rahe ho?” albeit jovially as they keep clicking away.

The upcoming episode is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

For the unversed, the actress made her television debut with the show Ravan in 2006. The actress then came into the limelight for her character Tapasya Thakur in the long-running soap opera Uttaran. Later she was part of shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin and several reality shows like Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, among others.

