Sad! Sad! Dipika Kakkar mourns the death of her pet "Cuddle"

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got the first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was credited for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress was also was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 where she essayed the role of Simar.

Dipika is a little pet named “Cuddle” who we have seen in her Youtube vlogs, he is a pug and is so adorable and we have often seen how much of love and care both Dipika and Shoaib give him.

Unfortunately, Dipika and Shoaib have lost their little munchkin as he passed away today in the early morning after fighting a tough battle as his health was not keeping good for the past year.

We have often seen in their vlogs how they have celebrated his birthday and how in every outing they took him along with him.

Especially in Dipika vlogs, he was seen sitting beside her as she would cook food and have also seen how he would cling to Shoaib and sleep on his lap.

He was their son and the most pampered person in the Ibrahim family and this loss is too painful and losing a pet is not easy to get over it.

Dipika took on social media and shared an adorable photo along with a little one and captioned it saying “ I never knew this would be my last picture with him, This was the day before when I took him to the vet. He had come out from the Xray room to I was giving him a warm hug so that he doesn’t get scared. He wasn’t keeping well for the last one year and in the last two to three days the condition was difficult and yesterday was critical. He fought a lot and gave up at 3 am this morning. He passed away”

Well, the news is so heart-breaking we hope that Shoaib and Dipika remain strong in this tough phase, and losing your loved ones is not easy to cope up with.

