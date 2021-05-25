Sad! Sambhavna Seth files case against hospital for medical negligence

MUMBAI: Sambhavna Seth has been sharing videos and pictures saying how a hospital in Delhi was treating her father, who had tested positive for COVID-19.

She lost her father earlier this month and cited medical negligence as the reason behind his death. She claimed that they ‘medically murdered’ her father and will take legal action against the medical healthcare system. Now, she shared another fresh video on YouTube stating that her father was long gone but they did not inform her.

Sambhavna clarifies that she was not upset because the nurse misbehaved with her but the actual reason behind it was that they were not rightfully treating the patients. She also mentioned that they have sent a legal notice to the hospital but also refrained from unveiling critical details as it will affect their case. Furthermore, Seth mentioned that her father was doing fine but within a day, the doctors informed her that her father passed away due to cardiac arrest. She revealed that earlier, the doctor informed her they will change the line of treatment. However, she alleged that a few moments later, they told her about her father’s death in a ‘sugarcoated way’ that left her suspicious.

The actress even questioned the timings on the death certificate, claiming her father died before the hospital declared him dead.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE