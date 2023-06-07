Sad! Sapnon Ki Chhalaang team shoots it’s last episode

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of today who is determined to succeed in her dream company, and she has one simple question to ask – why can’t a girl take her Sapnon ki Chhalaang to an alien city to accomplish this?

Also Read-https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/breaking-sony-tv-s-sapno-ki-challang-confirmed-go-air-will-wrap-the-shoot-date-230628

Tellychakkar had previously brought you the exclusive news that the show is going off air. And now the team of the show that stars Megha Ray, Kashish Duggal, Alma Hussein, Punit Bangia, Sadhwi Majumdar and others, has shot its last episode on 29th June.

The show does have a dedicated fan following and they truly loved the character of Radhika and her journey.

While there has been no known reason why the show is going off-air but fans are definitely upset.

Also Read-https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/sapnon-ki-chhalaang-new-trouble-suman-and-badi-come-and-stay-radhika-and-the-roommates

We are sure the fans of the show will be sad to hear this news, but all things really do come to an end.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.