Sad! Sara Khan annocues her break up with boyfriend Shantanu Raje says “ Have parted amicably”

Sara Khan is a well known actress of television and now she took to social media and revealed her break up with long time boyfriend Shantanu Raje.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 19:44
MUMBAI: Sara Khan is a very prominent actor who is very popular for her role in many popular TV shows. She is recently gaining prominence for her negative roles.

Sara began her career as a model before making her acting debut in the Star Plus drama, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, in which she played the character of Sadhna. She went on to star in a number of series, including Dil Boley Oberoi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Woh Apna Sa, and Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. She also appeared in M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai, Tujh Se Hee Raabta, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, among others.

Sara was last seen in the show Spy Bahu, and much recently, she entered the show ‘Teri Palkon ki Chaon Mein 2’.

The actress was also seen in a pivotal role in Hamari Adhuri Kahani which starred Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan.

The actress has always been vocal about her love for her life and has always spoken about it.

The actress was dating Shantanu Raje who is a pilot and a social media influencer and they were in a strong relationship and dated for almost four years.

Sara took to social media and announced her break up with her current boyfriend Shantanu Raje and revealed that they have mutually decided to part ways.

The actress said “In the light of mutual understanding, my partner and I have chosen to part ways and progress individually in our respective lives. We hold great admiration for each other and we request that our privacy be revered. Thank you for your understanding”

Well, the actress had given an interview that this year she was going to settle down with the love of her life but it seems like things didn’t work in their favour.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

