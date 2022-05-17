SAD! Before Shailesh Lodha, THESE bunch of actors quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's popular drama series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on small screens.

Asit Modi is bankrolling the sitcom under his home banner Neela Telefilms for more than a decade.

The show is not just famous in India but also in different parts of the world.

Well, we have seen how most of the actors in the show are constantly a part of it ever since the beginning.

Taarak Mehta has an ensemble cast and everyone has become a household name for their respective characters.

Well, in the past few years a lot of actors have made an exit from the show for various reasons.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/surprising-taarak-mehta-fame-sailesh-lodha-exit-the-show-details-inside-220516

Recently, the news of Shailesh Lodha who plays the role of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is rumoured to be leaving the show.

This news has sent shock waves to the ardent viewers of TMKOC.

Shailesh has been an integral part of the show ever since the beginning.

There are several reports that the actor has reportedly stopped shooting for the show.

Nothing has been confirmed yet. But if the news is true, the viewers will dearly miss his presence.

So now, let's take a look at 8 actors who quit TMKOC before Shailesh Lodha.

1. Jheel Mehta

She played the role of Sonu Bhide in the show and was a part of it for 4 years. Jheel opted out of acting post exiting the show and pursued her career in something else.

2. Nidhi Bhanushali

She replaced Jheel to play the role of Sonu in the show. However, after a few years, Nidhi too made an exit from the show and went abroad for studies.

3. Bhavya Gandhi

He was the head of Tapu Sena and played the role of Tapu aka Tipendra in the show. Bhavya opted out of the show to explore more.

4. Neha Mehta

The actress played the role of Anjali in the popular sitcom and fans loved her for the same. However, Neha quit the show post pandemic when the shoot was resumed.

5. Gurucharan Singh

He played the role of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi in the show. The actor also called it quits and has been away from the small screens ever since then.

6. Monika Bhadoriya

She portrayed the character of Bawri in the show for several years. Monika was loved for her cute chemistry with Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha in the show. The actress made an exit from TMKOC a few years ago.

7. Laal Singh Maan

Laal Singh had replaced Gurucharan in the show for some time. However, Gurucharan made a comeback and Laal Singh left TMKOC.

8. Dilkhush

She was roped in for the show when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal went on a maternity break from the show. The actress also made an exit after Jennifer resumed her work.

Who do you miss the most from TMKOC? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/must-read-superstar-singer-and-dance-deewane-sees-huge-drop-barc-ratings-while-bhagya

