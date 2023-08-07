Sad! Shiva and Ravi’s love story comes to an end; Alice shares a final goodbye to their characters

Pandya Store soon will be taking a leap and the original star cast will be bidding goodbye to the show and a new star cast will be welcomed on the show. Alice took on to her social media account and said goodbye to the characters of Shiva and Raavi.
Shiva and Ravi

MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked and it’s among the top 5 shows when it comes to the BARC rating.

The show is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Commal Sunjoy Waddhwa under the banner of Sphere Origins and airs on Sony Television.

It stars Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik in the lead roles.

The show is taking a leap and an entire new star cast will be seen on the show and the old star cast would say goodbye to the show and the next generation will be taking over.

The one pair that the fans loved in the show was Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik, the characters Shiv and Raavi were loved by the audiences and they are considered as the iconic pair on television and they have massive fan following.

Finally, their characters will be coming to an end and the fans are sad and disappointed as they were connected to their story.

Alice took on to social media and shared a heart-wrenching post for Shiva and Raavi as their story comes to an end.

She shared a video of their journey and captioned it saying “#Shivi will definitely be a difficult goodbye. What a rollercoaster of a journey with their myriad of emotions. #shiva #Raavi gave Kanwar Dhillon and I a lot in terms of everything! Forever grateful to Sphere Origins.And the love we garnered from our fans”

Well, there is no doubt that Shiva and Raavi will always be remembered by the fans and the audiences and they will miss watching them on screen.

Alice and Kanwar have set the bar very high with their chemistry on screen and the fans would want to see them more together on screen.

Will you miss watching Shiva and Raavi?

Do let us know in the comments below?

