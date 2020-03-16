Sad! Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair denied carrying THIS to Cape Town by Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 team

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been hitting the headlines for a long time now. Recently, the team left for Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for the show. Apparently, Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair Rehmani wanted to take their spot boys along with them to Cape Town as they generally travel with them. However, the makers of the show have apparently denied their request.

A person close to the development was quoted saying, "The channel denied the requests of Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair to take their spot boys along. These two actresses had made a request since they generally travel with them. It looks like the budget of the show is tight."

It is known that the channel does employ a full-fledged crew for the contestants. Besides the stunt staff, there are people to do makeup, medical assistance and others. It is also known that host Rohit Shetty is very particular about the safety of the contestants.

Apart from the above-mentioned contestants, celebs like Chetna Pande, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Aneri Vajani, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh and Erika Packard are all participating in the show.

