Sad! Shraddha Arya and other TV celebs attend Ankita Lokhande's father's last rites

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande's father passed away yesterday and today his funeral is going to take place. The actress, who was very close to her father, broke down at the last rites.

It was expected that many TV celebs will be attending the last rites, but only a few like Shraddha Arya, Aarti Singh, Srishty Rode, and Nandish Singh Sandhu paid their last respect to Shashikant Lokhande. Check out the video below...

Ankita has been in the industry for the past many years. She has left a mark on TV and has also done a few Hindi films. While one expected more celebs to be at the funeral and last rites, maybe more celebs might later come to meet Ankita personally or they might attend the prayer meet if it is organised.

Right now, it is surely a very difficult time for Ankita and her family and TellyChakkar prays that Mr. Shashikant Lokhande's soul rests in peace.

