Sad! Shraddha Arya and other TV celebs attend Ankita Lokhande's father's last rites

Ankita Lokhande's father, Shashikant Lokhande, passed away yesterday at the age of 68. The funeral took place today.
Shraddha

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande's father passed away yesterday and today his funeral is going to take place. The actress, who was very close to her father, broke down at the last rites. 

It was expected that many TV celebs will be attending the last rites, but only a few like Shraddha Arya, Aarti Singh, Srishty Rode, and Nandish Singh Sandhu paid their last respect to Shashikant Lokhande. Check out the video below...

Ankita has been in the industry for the past many years. She has left a mark on TV and has also done a few Hindi films. While one expected more celebs to be at the funeral and last rites, maybe more celebs might later come to meet Ankita personally or they might attend the prayer meet if it is organised. 

Also Read:RIP! Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's last rites; gives shoulder to his mortal remains

Right now, it is surely a very difficult time for Ankita and her family and TellyChakkar prays that Mr. Shashikant Lokhande's soul rests in peace.

Also Read: Rest in Peace! Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passes away at 68

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/13/2023 - 12:45

