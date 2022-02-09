Sad! On Sidarth Shukla first death anniversary fans remember the actor and share the one-liner that he used in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI : Late actor Sidarth Shukla was one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television.

The actor raised to superstardom post his stint in Bigg Boss 13 earlier he was known for his role in Balika Vadhu and he also took part in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he was one of the most loved contest.

It was in this reality show that Karan Johar saw the potential in Sidarth Shukla and offered him the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania where he shared screen space with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Last year on the 2nd of September 2021 the nation woke up to the shocking news of the actor passing away due to heart attack.

The actor had complained of chest pain during the early hours in the morning and post that he passed away in his sleep.

The news came as a shock to the fertininty and especially to his fans that couldn’t digest this news and were in shock.

Today marks the first death anniversary of the actor and he is trending all over social media.

The fans are pouring love and support to Shehnaaz and his family and they believe that he went too soon and they miss him each and every day.

ALSO READ - HEART-BREAKING! THIS is what Sidharth Shukla posted last on his social media handles

One of the fan clubs shared the one-liners that the actor used during his stint in Bigg Boss 13 check it out below :

One–Man Army – During a fight the actor said that he had come alone in this game and all the contestants are afraid of this one person.

“You Set the Bar I will raise the Bar”

“Ho Saktha hai ki hum haar jayein, par usse hum ek cheez earn kar sakthe hai, woh hai respect”

“If you cross your line with him I will do the same but if you don’t talk to me then I also won’t come your way”

“1,2,3, 4,5,6,7,8 Go to hell all of you, I don’t care about anything nothing affects me”

“Rashami Desai had said she cannot be around negative people and she doesn’t like to talk to them, that’s when Sidarth replied how you stay with yourself then”

“Kutta Palo, Billi Palo par galtfami mat Palo”

“Don’t be the vision that other people want you to be. Be the vision of yourself”

“Clear as real”

Well, there is no doubt that Sidarth has left too soon but he has left a legacy behind where the fans are bestowing a lot of love and support on him.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - KYA BAAT HAIN! Sidharth Shukla had the most DIGNIFIED response to a netizen who had a DISGRACEFUL comment on his and Shehnaaz Gill's fandom