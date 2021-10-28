SAD: Sidharth Shukla’s death has taught me that fights are meaningless and all that matters is to spend time with loved ones, says Himanshi Khurrana

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most controversial reality shows on Indian television.

The show made celebrities overnight stars and their popularity seizes to exist in the hearts and minds of people till date and is only growing stronger every passing day. Sidharth Shukla’s death brought a shockwave in the entire entertainment fraternity. He was loved by Bollywood and the television industry.

Shehnaaz Gill is the one who is deeply affected by the news and her co-contestant from the house, Himanshi Khurrana spoke about the actor's death and expressed her concern about Shehnaaz Gill.

Speaking about Sidharth, Himanshi said that his death taught her that hatred, fights are meaningless, and all that matters is that we spend as much time with our loved ones. "We are busy running behind money, work, success and often don't give time to our loved ones, but his death taught us to spend time with our dear ones as we don't know when is your last time," Himanshi told ETimes.

Well said Himanshi!

