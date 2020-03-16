Sad! Sidhu Moose Wala’s cremation: Father Balkaur Singh paid tribute to his beloved son by doing this

MUMBAI: Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on the 29th of May. The nation mourns his untimely and tragic death by such brutal means. The singer was 28 and was a prominent face of the Punjabi Music Industry.

Today, he was cremated after his post-mortem on farmland in his native village, Jawaharke in Punjab. A huge crowd was gathered for the same and to witness his last rites. The body was carried to the farmland on a tractor-trailer amidst the crowd.

The singer’s family was deeply affected by their loss and his father, Balkaur Singh paid his final tribute to his son by taking off his turban. He was seen joining hands in front of the crowd and was probably humbled and at the same time grieving the monumental loss of his son.

The body was released to the family this morning and reportedly, 25 bullet wounds were found on his body. Sidhu Moose Wala’s father has written to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann to order a probe by a judge for this case. His father seeks justice against the brutal crime that took away his son and wants the CBI to be brought in by the Punjab Government.

This terrible incident that shook the nation, happened after Punjab withdrew the security of 424 people, including the singer so as to crack down the VIP culture. Many celebrities like AP Dhillon, Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, offered their condolences.

