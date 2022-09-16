SAD! Star Plus’ reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is coming to an end; Arjun Bijlani expresses gratitude

MUMBAI :The popular Star Plus’ weekend reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is sadly coming to an end. It successfully ran for over 3 months and was highly loved by the audience.

We got to see the popular and much loved Television actors every weekend on the show. There were challenges and performances which the audience loved to watch. The teams of the cast of various shows competed against each other in fun-filled competitions in order to gain victory.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is all set to have JANMASHTAMI SPECIAL with Yeh Rishta, Anupamaa and Pandya Store family

There were a variety of themes that were used during the course of the show. From actors recreating their childhood memories, actors expressing and celebrating their on-screen romances, celebrating festivals to movie celebs gracing the show, the show gained a lot of attraction.

It has finally reached the end of its course and celebs are expressing their gratitude and love for the show. Arjun Bijlani, who was the host, along with Amaal Malik, expressed his gratitude towards the cast of all the shows who were a part of the reality show all this while.

Check out his post here:

People loved watching their favorite celebs of Indian television on the show as they got to see a different side of them. The chemistry of the on-screen couples was highly loved by the viewers. The various challenges made the show a lot of fun to watch.

We feel it was a great idea to conduct such a show and gain so much love from the viewers.

ALSO READ: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Exclusive! Shaan and Kumar Sanu to grace the upcoming episode

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.