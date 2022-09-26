Sad! Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks down in Rupali Ganguly’s arms for this shocking reason

MUMBAI : Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, had come up with a new reality show titled Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

Well, the show showcases fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahus and the other Jodis.

On the show, the actors interact with each other and have fun sessions with the host of the show and this is the first time that the audience is getting to see their favourite stars together on the show in a different avatar.



The show finally came to an end yesterday and team Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai won the show and took home the trophy.

During the finale of the show, we did see how Sumbul, our very own Imlie, broke down when the actress said, “I am thankful for this show, I have made such good friends and learnt so much. I can’t control my tears as neither the show Imlie nor Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is there and it’s really making me emotional.” While saying this she breaks down in Rupali’s arms.

Well, there is no doubt Ravivaar with Star Parivaar was a unique show where all the actors of the show came under one roof and had a fun time and the fans were happy and excited to see their bonding on the show.

No wonder the show was a huge success and had good TRP ratings. The fans would now be waiting for Season 2.

