Sad! Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks down in Rupali Ganguly’s arms for this shocking reason

The reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has come to an end and during the finale of the show Sumbul broke down and shared her feelings on how emotional she is with both her shows not being there and she wouldn’t be shooting for it.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 11:44
Sad! Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks down in Rupali’s Ganguly’s arms for this shocking reason

MUMBAI : Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, had come up with a new reality show titled Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

Well, the show showcases fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahus and the other Jodis.

On the show, the actors interact with each other and have fun sessions with the host of the show and this is the first time that the audience is getting to see their favourite stars together on the show in a different avatar.


ALSO READ : AWW! Imlie's Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan spend some quality time after rehearsals

The show finally came to an end yesterday and team Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai won the show and took home the trophy.

During the finale of the show, we did see how Sumbul, our very own Imlie, broke down when the actress said, “I am thankful for this show, I have made such good friends and learnt so much.  I can’t control my tears as neither the show Imlie nor Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is there and it’s really making me emotional.” While saying this she breaks down in  Rupali’s arms.

Well, there is no doubt Ravivaar with Star Parivaar was a unique show where all the actors of the show came under one roof and had a fun time and the fans were happy and excited to see their bonding on the show.

No wonder the show was a huge success and had good TRP ratings. The fans would now be waiting for Season 2.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

ALSO READ : AWW! Sumbul Touqeer Khan MISSES one major thing after wrapping up Imlie's shoot and it is not co-star Fahmaan Khan

Rupali Ganguly Anupama Pandya Store StarPlus Sumbul Touqeer Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri DeshmukhManasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adiliearyalie Imlie TellyChakkar Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/26/2022 - 11:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Did Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Kanika Mann argue with the channel and the makers for portraying her as a negative person on the show?
MUMBAI :  Kanika Mann is a well-known actress in the television industry and she rose to fame with her debut show...
Imlie 2: OMG! Atharva refuses to marry Imlie; Cheeni gets happy
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to...
Imlie 2: OMG! Atharva rescues Imlie and Parul; Imlie develops feelings for him
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes...
Pandya Store: Challenge accepted! Rishita to expose Shweta with proof
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Abhimanyu is absolutely right, Akshara is SELFISH to take such a big decision on her own in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: The current track of Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through various ups...
Indian Idol 13: Surprising! Singers Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak coming together for the Garba special episode amid their tussle? Here is what you have to know
MUMBAI : Recently, singer Falguni Pathak expressed her unhappiness over Neha Kakkar's recreation of her iconic song...
RECENT STORIES
Shocking! 'Fake abs' 'bad editing' netizens trolls Shahrukh Khan as he drops the latest picture of his Pathan look
Shocking! 'Fake abs' 'bad editing' netizens trolls Shahrukh Khan as he drops the latest picture of his Pathan look