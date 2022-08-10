Sad! Sumbul Touqeer Khan mourns the loss of her cat, too devastated to talk about Fahmaan Khan's statement

Sumbul Touqeer received a lot of fame after her stint in Imlie and Bigg Boss 16. She became the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss to cross 100 days on the show, in any language and at the age of 19, she bought herself a home in Mumbai.
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. This is a sad time for Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she is mourning the loss of her cat – Clouds and her other cat is in the hospital.

She is a talented actress and is only climbing the long ladder to success. The actress was loved for her chemistry with Fahmaan Khan in Imlie and their friendship and bond often makes headlines.

Now a news has surfaced that Sumbul has left one of her pet cats, named Clouds. The actress posted a story on her Instagram and she seemed devastated with the news.

 

 

The actress captioned the post as, “Clouds…. I love you ……I’ll hold you safe in my heart forever….may you find peace my bachchu…… you lived with us for only a month but you gave memories to cherish forever……… I miss you
I’ll always love you !!”

We had reached out to the actress regarding an interview of Fahmaan on another portal and she seemed too devastated by the loss to talk. She couldn’t talk about the topic and was in the hospital, since her other pet cat is hospitalized.

