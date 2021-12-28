Sad! Tejasswi Prakash gets upset with Karan Kundrra for befriending Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai; says, “Wo log meri dhajjiya udate rehte hai.”

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love in the Bigg Boss 15 house however, there are too many differences cropping up between the two.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill to enter Bigg Boss 15?)

The latest episode witnessed another set of disputes and differences of opinion between the two.

The episode opened to Tejasswi’s conversation with Nishant Bhat wherein she was seen expressing her disappointment with Karan’s friendships in the house. She questioned his loyalty towards her and indicated his faithfulness towards Rashami Desai.

She mentioned how he has often told her about Rashami’s negative opinion of her but is always seen supporting the latter every time he is questioned on the weekends. She suggested that Karan always takes Rashami’s side whenever questioned and said, “Jab sawal puch rahe hai to Rashami ke samne number banata hai.”

Tejasswi continued and talked about how Karan always had a problem with her friends, who never bad-mouthed about him. Vishal Kotian, Devoleena, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant and Pratik she named. She added that these friends of hers have never said a word against him. However, his friends namely Shamita, Umar and Rashami have always talked against her. “Wo log meri dhajjiya udate rehte hai. How is that supposed to make me feel,” she said.

Tejasswi swore to have never talked about Karan’s friends behind their back. She added that she understands that Karan wants to make alliances for the game but she doesn’t feel right about his friends’ opinion of her.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Congratulations! Karan Kundrra makes it to the most popular non-fiction personalities of television alongside Kapil Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan)

Meanwhile, Karan discussed their relationship with Rashami and shared that he is ready to carry its responsibility.

CREDIT: TOI