SAD! Television actors who are away from the small screens ever since the pandemic

MUMBAI: The deadly COVID-19 pandemic severely spread across the globe which made everyone suffer.

Everything came to a standstill and an immediate lockdown was announced for public safety.

Things turned worse in various parts of the globe over several months.

However, after fighting the virus for two long years, everything is now normalised.

From offices to shootings, everything is back on track.

Well, the shootings of various shows are happening in full swing and new shows are also set to launch soon.

There were several TV shows that were shut down all of a sudden due to the pandemic and even before the pandemic.

A lot of actors are missing from the small screens ever since then.

Well, the ardent fans of those actors are eagerly waiting to see those actors back on small screens soon.

So, let's take a look at the list of actors who never came back on TV even post-pandemic:

1. Jennifer Winget

She was last seen in Beyhadh 2. The show was abruptly ended due to the pandemic and it did not get a proper closure. Jennifer has kept herself away from TV ever since then.

2. Shivin Narang

Shivin also played the lead role in Beyhadh 2. The actor has not signed any TV show post Beyhadh 2's ending.

3. Ashnoor Kaur

She was last seen in Patiala Babes on Sony TV. After the show was wrapped up, Ashnoor has not signed a single TV show. She is concentrating on her studies, taking up small-time projects for now.

4. Ritvik Arora

Ritvik played the parallel lead in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The actor quit the show once the shooting was resumed after a long halt during the pandemic. He has not announced his next yet.

5. Rhea Sharma

Rhea was also last seen romancing Shaheer Sheikh in YRHPK. The actress has been away from the small screens and media glare ever since then.

6. Dipika Kakar

The pretty actress was last seen on Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan V Grover. Dipika has not signed any major project post that. However, she was seen doing a small cameo in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

7. Shoaib Ibrahim

The actor was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan on Colors. Shoaib has also not taken up any show ever since the pandemic. However, he is an active Youtube vlogger.

