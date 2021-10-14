Sad! These couples had the audience heartbroken after their love stories ended on TV shows

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan recently shot for the last episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi Joshi will also leave the show. Fans are disappointed to know that Kartik-Naira/Sirat will no longer be a part of the show. It was emotional to see Mohsin's farewell pictures. Mohsin and Shivangi as Kartik and Naira/Sirat were loved. Have a look at other iconic TV pairs whose stories ended abruptly, leaving fans heartbroken.

Karan Mehra-Hina Khan (Naitik-Akshara)

Karan and Hina made us love Naitik and Akshara. Their exit from the show was the first big shock for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans. People wanted to see more of their chemistry as Naitik-Akshara.

Shaheer Sheikh-Rhea Sharma (Abir-Mishti)

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Abir and Mishti still rules hearts. People want the show to return. When the show went off-air, many protested to get it back.

Sharad Malhotra-Surbhi Chandna (Veeranshu-Bani)

Who didn't love Veeranshu and Bani from Naagin 5? Their chemistry made us all fall in love. Sharad and Surbhi looked perfect on-screen and fans were hurt to know that the show is ending.

Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna (Shivaay-Anika)

Shivaay and Anika's khidkitod pair rules hearts. Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna created magic as Shivaay and Anika. It was a very emotional moment when Ishqbaaaz ended and with that #Shivika also ended.

Parth Samthaan-Erica Fernandes (Anurag-Prerna)

Parth and Erica as Anurag and Prerna were perfect. It was a heartbreaking moment when Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 ended.

