SAD! 'Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani' Wraps up the shoot, cast shares final Pictures from the set!

MUMBAI: It was only recently that Colors launched Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani starring Ishita Dutta, Harshad Arora, and Karan Suchak.

Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani has begun to take place in the viewers’ routine bringing a slice of life from Kolkata. The show has Karan Suchak, Ishita Dutta, and Harshad Arora in the lead as Anurag, Kajol, and Arjun. The story revolves around the three.

The news of the show going off-air had been doing the rounds for a little while and as reported before, the show is supposed to go off the air sometime this month and it looks like the cast has wrapped up shooting and after journey 120 episodes, the show is done for good.

The cast shared pictures of the wrap-up and the final picture of the show is making fans emotional, Take a look at the photos here:

Currently in the show, Though the Chatterjee’s don’t accept Apu and Bulti’s marriage, Kajol doesn’t want the kids to get upset. So she decides to throw a reception party and here Anurag, as Bulti’s family, supports Kajol’s plan.

Interestingly, Anurag and Kajol have also invited the Chatterjee’s to bless Apu and Bulti. But Chatterjee’s are quite upset after what Bulti did.

Later as the truth comes out that it was Shreya who had opened the door for Bulti, the Chatterjee’s decision to forgive Bulti and accept her marriage with Apu.

Are you Sad that the show is ending?

