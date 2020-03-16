Sad! Times when these TV celebs shed tears in the public domain

MUMBAI: Celebrities are also normal human beings with added privileges, but that does not take away the way they feel. Emotions are a very important part of our lives, and at times, celebrities too, are unable to hold back their emotions and have had a breakdown in public. Here's a look at some actors, who shed away their inhibitions and cried in the media glare.

After Sidharth Shukla left the mortal world, Shehnaaz Gill couldn't hold back her emotions and was seen crying relentlessly. She was seen in a torn and despaired state at the crematorium. Even at the promotion of her film, 'Honsla Rakh,' she remembered him and cried like a baby.

Nisha Rawal broke down at the press conference where she spoke about alleged domestic abuse by her estranged husband Karan Mehra. She accused him of having an extramarital affair and mentally torturing her.

Former actress Sana Khan cried during the launch of her web series by Neeraj Pandey. At the trailer launch, before she could begin to speak and thank the director, she got emotional and tears started rolling down her cheeks. Everyone in the audience, applauded to cheer her up and the host too, said that these things happen (crying publicly) as we all are humans.

Neha Kakkar was also completely shattered after her relationship with Himansh Kohli went kaput. She shared lengthy notes about being depressed and heartbroken, which led Himansh to bear the wrath of her fans. However, on the show, Neha Kakkar has cried several times thinking about him. The singer is now married to Rohanpreet Singh and is living a blissful life.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had also gone live from her Instagram handle and choked down while speaking about her co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla. She remembered him and said that in the 9-10 years that she knew him, he never hurt anyone and was a very pure soul.

Shilpa Shetty once cried in public after watching Priyanka Chopra's film, 'Mary Kom'. She was moved by the sportsperson's tough life. Recently, the Crime Branch Officials raided her home and interrogated her in the Raj Kundra case. As per reports, the actress cried several times.

