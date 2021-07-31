Sad! When this Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame actor had no money to buy food; says ‘I’ve starved’

MUMBAI: An actor might earn name and fame, but before that many go through their share of struggles. In an interview, a well-known actor has talked about his difficult phase.

He is none other than Saanand Verma. He is popular for the comedy show of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. He has gained immense popularity playing the role of Anokhelal Saxena on the show.

The actor, in his recent interview, shares some shocking experiences from his past phase, proving himself a live example of ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way’. From working on multinational companies to sleeping in a stinky pharmaceutical factory, he has seen it all.

Saanand Verma got candid in an interview with Lehren and shared, “It was too hard to fulfil this journey because Mumbai is too chaotic. When I came to the city, I had a 100 rupee note in my pocket, clueless of what to do next. My first house in Mumbai was amid a pharmaceutical factory, where medicines are made, covered with the worst possible smell you can imagine. It was so small that only I could fit in that place using just a mattress.”

Further, he added, “I’ve faced an extremely tough time. I did various kinds of jobs, worked in multinational companies, did journalism and turned into a reporter. I’ve been through things I won’t be able even to share. I’ve starved; I didn’t have any money to buy food. As they say, the struggle is another name of life, and life is useless without struggle. I’m happy that God gave me the will to go through this intense struggle.”

