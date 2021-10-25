Sad! When Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nishant Bhat had to shut their restaurant due to this reason

MUMBAI: Nishant Bhat has carved a path for himself in showbiz. He is currently making headlines for Bigg Boss 15.

He is currently garnering praises owing to his decent run in the controversial house. The ace choreographer, who has emerged stronger, has managed to pave a way for himself despite several big names being in the house. Remembering the past experiences and how it made him stronger, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared, "We used to own an Udipi restaurant back then but due to some unforeseen circumstances, we faced a major dip in the business we had to shut it down and open a small food joint where we used to sell South Indian food, I used to help my father after returning from school. With the money that we earned we strived to make our ends meet, but we never gave up and fought the situation until things got back to normal.”

Further, Nishant Bhat shared what the tough phase has taught him. He said, "I have built my walls emotionally, because I don't want people to see my vulnerable side."

Nishant was a finalist in Bigg Boss OTT and entered the Bigg Boss 15 house alongside Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. His bond and friendship with Pratik is being loved by fans.

