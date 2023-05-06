SAD! This is when the shoot of Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albela will wrap up

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon be launched on various channels.

Star Bharat is currently airing some great shows like Ajoo I, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Meri Saas Bhoot Hai and Woh To Hai Albela among others.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that Woh To Hai Albela is all set to bid adieu to the viewers.

And now, as per sources, the show will shoot for its final episode today.

Furthermore, we have learnt that the last episode of the show will be directed by the show's lead Shaheer Sheikh. Yes, you heard it right!

Woh To Hai Albela stars Shaheer and Hiba Nawab in the lead roles.

It also stars Dharti Bhatt, Pallavi Pradhan, Mehul Buch, Kinshuk Vaidya among others.

