Sad: While other contestants are living their dream, Indian Idol 12 singer Sawai Bhatt is still living in POVERTY – Read on to know more…

MUMBAI: Reality shows are renowned for making a nobody into somebody.

They welcome fresh talents into the industry making way for creativity and encouraging people that they too could make their careers into the path which they dreamt about. However, call it destiny or fate, not everybody makes it big even after been given a push.

Indian Idol 12’s top singers like Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, and Danish Mohammad are living the dream. They were recently seen performing in UK at several iconic venues in big cities of Great Britain.

Other top 10 singers of the current season namely, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya will be joining Arunita and Pawandeep in the next leg of the UK tour this month. The recent reports suggest that these singers will also kick off their US tour next year. In conclusion, most of these singers who were a part of the top 6 are doing quite well earning a lot of fame as well as money. Talented singer Sawai Bhatt who rose to fame with Indian Idol 12 received an overwhelming response and appreciation for his typical Rajasthani-styled singing. He was also loved by viewers and judges. Interestingly, Himesh Reshammiya also gave him a couple of songs that did well on YouTube.

But despite his successful stint in Indian Idol 12, Sawai is still fighting poverty as he does not own his own residence. Surprisingly, a singer who has fans across the globe still does not have a stable income source. In a previous interview, Sawai Bhatt said that electricity came to his village after he became popular on Indian Idol 12.

Speaking of his struggles, Sawai had also shared that he used to go from one village and town to the other doing tamasha and Kathputli shows but now with the advent of the internet, no one is interested in such shows.

Show your love for Sawai in the comment section below!

