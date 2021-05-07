Sadiya Siddiqui talks about her character in Barrister Babu, reveals the reason she accepted this role

MUMBAI: Sadiya is one of the most senior and successful actresses on television. She has been part of shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Maan, Sanjivini, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, and Balika Vadhu.

The actress had taken a break from television for some time, and she was doing movies and web series. Now, she is back with a bang as she has entered the serial Barrister Babu.

Sadiya plays the role of Bondita’s Bua Dadi, Taku Maa, and stops Bondita from studying further.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sadiya and asked her to tells us about her role and what is the one factor that drove her to doing this role.

The actress replied saying that her character is a little wicked and grey and that she believes in the old principle of not allowing girls to study, dress up, or go anywhere. But deep inside, Taku Maa know she is doing wrong, but since she has grown up with these thoughts and faced such a situation, she wants Bondita too to follow the same.

When asked what made her say yes to the role, the actress said that there were many factors, first being the fact that she knows the production house and she knew she would in safe hands. Secondly, she said that she was getting bored at home due to the lockdown and going out of the state to shoot excited her a lot and her mother too told her to take up the role as it was a good and performance-orientated role. The role was pretty interesting so she took up this offer.

Well, it will be interesting to see what new twist Sadiya’s character brings in the life of Bondita and Anirudh.

