Sadiya Siddiqui talks about returning to television after a long break, says she wasn’t nervous

MUMBAI: Sadiya Siddiqui is one of the most senior and successful actresses on television. She has been a part of shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Maan, Sanjivini, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, and Balika Vadhu.

The actress had taken a break from television for some time, and she was doing movies and web series. Now, she is back with a bang as she has entered Barrister Babu.

Sadiya plays the role of Bondita’s Bua Dadi, Taku Maa, and stops Bondita from studying further.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sadiya and asked how it is to make a comeback after a long break and face the camera, especially on television.

The actress said that she was on a break from television and not from acting as she was doing web shows and Bollywood movies, so she doesn’t feel nervous facing the camera.

But she said that she is back to the long hours of shooting for television, which is not easy. Moreover, the dresses and costumes are different in TV shows, but since she knows the production house and many crew members, she was comfortable shooting for the serial. She also said that the cast crew welcomed her with open arms.

Well, Sadiya on the show plays a grey character who doesn’t want Bondita to progress. She believes in the old tradition of women not working or being educated.

Well, it will be interesting to see what new twist Sadiya’s character brings in the life of Bondita and Anirudh.

