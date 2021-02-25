Sagar-Vidya, Raunak- Muskaan or Veer-Bani: Which on-screen jodi is an audience favourite?

MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra has come a long way in his career.

He has been a part of many superhit shows and the audience is smitten with his acting skills. It was recently announced that Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 is going off-air.

The supernatural show with Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandana is coming to an end and the show's spin-off titled Kuchh Toh Hai will replace the show. In his latest interview, Sharad Malhotra has spoken about his year 2020 and how amazing it was for him because of Naagin 5. He stated that his character of Veeranshu Singhania will always remain close to him.

Well, Sharad is a good actor and as much as we miss him on TV, he has been actively entertaining us throughout the years. Well, taking a look at 3 of his popular shows on television, Banu Mein Teri Dulhann, Muskann and Naagin 5, we pondered as to which on-screen Jodi made us fall head over heels in love with them among the three. Since we could not decide, we leave it to the audience to give out the result as to which on-screen jodi has managed to impress the audience the most out of Sagar and Vidya (Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya) from Banu Mein Teri Duhann, Raunak and Muskaan (Yesha Rughani) from Muskaan and Veer and Bani (Surbhi Chandna) from Naagin 5?

Let us know your answers in the comment section below!


